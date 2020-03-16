Penn Relays officially canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track meet in the nation and has been held since 1895.

The Penn Relays, the longest-running track and field competition in the United States, will not be held this year, the Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania announced Monday. The meet was previously scheduled for April 23-25.

The Relays are the highest-attended track meet in the United States and have been held for 126 consecutive years, including during both world wars. Though hosted by an NCAA institution, the Relays also welcome competitors from high schools, clubs, and other nations, especially the Caribbean.

The Jamaican government forbade teams from traveling for the Relays on March 11, the Philadelphia Tribune reported. Baltimore high schools may pull out of the event and that Lincoln University would not allow student-athletes to attend, the Philadelphia Tribune reported.

Penn intends to host an alternate meet in May or June, according to the release. This alternate meet would be held for “youth, high school, and open runners” on a single day. The Relays traditionally last three days.

