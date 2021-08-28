Owls tie Quakers in home opener

Temple University women’s soccer team tied the University of Pennsylvania in their home opener after two overtimes last night.

Twenty-eight minutes into yesterday’s match, Temple University women’s soccer could tell junior goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein was locked in after she recorded two saves within a minute of one another.

The Owls (0-1-1, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) tied against the University of Pennsylvania (0-0-1, 0-0 The Ivy League) in their home opener at the Temple Sports Complex on Friday night.

Quakers’ junior midfielder Sizzy Lawton took a shot on goal at the 26th minute from inside the penalty box, but Stablein got her fingertips on the ball and kept the game tied at zero.

Just more than a minute later, Lawton took another shot on goal, this time aiming bottom left. Stablein blocked the shot, making these two of her 15 saves of the night.

“[Stablein] is among the more complete goalkeepers anywhere in the country,” said head coach Nick Bochette. “[Stablein] was excellent. She was in the right position all the time. She was commutative with her backline, and on a night like this it’s evident how important she is to us.”

The Owls struck first in the contest after graduate midfielder Erin Theiller, who transfered from Binghamton University this offseason, netted Temple’s first goal of the season in the 30th minute.

“[Theiller] handled a lot of things in front of her and why they didn’t get more in the run of play had a lot to do with her,” Bochette said.

Although the Quakers doubled the Owls’ shot total, Temple maintained its one-goal lead until the 67th minute, when Quakers’ sophomore forward Ginger Fontenot’s shot from inside the penalty box got by Stablein on the bottom right corner.

Temple had just three shots on goal during the two overtime periods. In the 106th minute, Owls’ freshman midfielder Carly Steinberg took the team’s first shot attempt of overtime but missed off target.

A minute later, Owls’ junior forward Emily Kavanaugh took the team’s third and final shot of the overtime period from outside the penalty box, but was denied by Quakers’ sophomore goalkeeper Laurence Gladu.

Temple has a quicker than usual turnaround, as they play again in just two days.

“It’s going to challenge us physically,” Bochette said. “It’s going to challenge our depth as well. A lot more people will get minutes on Sunday, but I think it’s really good for our development as a group.”

The Owl’s next game is at home against Binghamton University (2-1, 0-0 The America East Conference) on Sunday at 1 p.m.