Biden, Obama to speak at Liacouras Center on Saturday

The grassroots event comes just days ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Updated 11/3 at 7:42 p.m.

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will join Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) at The Liacouras Center on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a Philadelphia Grassroots event ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms.

The event, hosted by the Democratic National Committee, will focus on encouraging audience members to vote for Democratic candidates in Tuesday’s midterm elections and teaching attendees how to get involved in organizing efforts.

“There’s so much at stake in the upcoming election on November 8, and it’s imperative that we elect Pennsylvania Democrats up and down the ballot,” according to the event description.

Pennsylvania is a key state in the midterms, impacting abortion policies at the state level and potentially swaying party control of the United States Senate. Fetterman is running against Mehmet Oz (R) for a seat in the U.S. Senate and Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is facing off against State Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) in the state’s gubernatorial race.

Obama has visited states across the country, including Arizona and Michigan, to generate support for Democratic candidates. Biden visited the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Arch near 13th Street on Oct. 28 at a Pennsylvania Democratic Party event.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) will hold a Get out the Vote rally at the Franklin Music Hall at 6 p.m on Sunday.

Doors open for the event at 1:30 p.m. Attendees can register at the Democratic Party’s website.