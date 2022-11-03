Key women’s basketball transfer out for season

Temple Women’s Basketball guard Kendall Currence will miss the entire 2022-23 season with a torn ACL.

Temple Women’s Basketball graduate guard Kendall Currence will miss the entire 2022-23 season with a torn ACL, a source familiar with the injury told The Temple News.

Currence last appeared at Cherry and White Night at Liacouras Center on Oct. 25.

Currence transferred to Temple University this offseason to join head coach Diane Richardson’s first Temple roster. She was Richardson’s first of seven transfers and joined the Owls on April 21.

Currence transferred from Northeastern University where she averaged 15.9 points per game last season on a team that went 14-18 last season. She was expected to be in the Owls’ starting lineup this season after being named to the first team All-CAA last year.

Currence also won the 2022 USBWA Pat Summitt Most Courageous Award.

The Owls open their season on Nov. 7 at No. 24 Princeton University (0-0, 0-0 The Ivy League).