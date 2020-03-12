Patient hospitalized at Temple University Hospital’s Jeanes campus for COVID-19

The patient interacted with three other patients in the hospital as a worker for one day.

A health care worker who interacted with patients at Temple University Hospital’s Jeanes campus tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at the hospital, Temple University Health System announced today.

The patient had worked on a per-diem basis for one day at the hospital and treated three patients in a self-contained unit, according to the announcement.

“We are taking all necessary steps, including strict adherence to the CDC’s Infection Prevention and Control protocols, to ensure the health and safety of all patients, visitors and staff,” the announcement read. “Local health officials, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the patient’s employer have been conducting contact tracing to locate and notify others who came into contact with or may have come into contact with the patient.”

Additionally, Temple University Hospital and its Jeanes and Episcopal campuses are suspending inpatient visitation without prior approval and limiting outpatient and Emergency Department visitation to one person amid the spread of COVID-19, according to a memo sent Wednesday to physicians and staff from Michael Young, the president and CEO of TUHS.

Visitors and patients will be screened at each point of entry to the hospitals and TUHS will continue to monitor the need for visitor restrictions, according to the memo.

Shriner’s Hospital for Children is restricting access to its patients only, according to the memo. TUHS employees will not be able to pass through their lobby or purchase from their cafeteria.

