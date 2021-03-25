Temple announces schedule for in-person commencement ceremonies

As of now, only graduates will be able to attend in-person ceremonies due to city COVID-19 restrictions.

Temple University will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for its individual schools and colleges on May 6, 7, 20 and 21 with a single university-wide virtual ceremony held on May 6, the university announced today.

“This schedule reflects our goal to provide a well-rounded opportunity for our students to celebrate their college experiences with a virtual commencement ceremony, followed by in-person school and college graduation ceremonies,” the announcement from President Richard Englert and Provost JoAnne Epps read.

Only graduates will be able to attend in-person ceremonies due to city COVID-19 restrictions, according to the announcement.

“If circumstances change and permit limited guests, we will let you know as soon as possible,” the announcement read.

Philadelphia’s COVID-19 guidance restricts indoor gatherings to 15 percent occupancy and outdoor gatherings to 20 percent occupancy and requires mask-wearing, barriers around stages or ticket booths and maintaining social distancing. Handwashing stations and ventilation with either open windows or an HVAC system with a minimum efficiency of MERV 13 are also required, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

In-person ceremonies will take place at the Temple Sports Complex, Geasey Field, The Liacouras Center and the Temple Performing Arts Center, according to the university’s commencement schedule.

Temple announced it would hold multiple smaller in-person commencement ceremonies earlier this month, The Temple News reported.

The university will live-stream its virtual university-wide commencement ceremony featuring Temple leadership, the Class of 2021’s student speaker and a young alumni speaker on May 6 at 11 a.m., according to the announcement. Individual colleges’ ceremonies will also be live-streamed.

As of now, the University of Pennsylvania will also not allow guests at its in-person commencement ceremony at Franklin Field on May 17, according to Penn’s website. Penn’s in-person ceremony will also not include graduate or professional students.

Drexel University will be holding its university-wide commencement ceremony at Citizens Bank Park on June 11 and ceremonies for individual colleges virtually in June, according to Drexel’s website.

La Salle University will be holding a commencement weekend from May 14 to May 15 consisting of separate in-person commencement ceremonies for both the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field on May 15 and a Baccalaureate Mass at McCarthy Stadium on May 14, according to La Salle’s website.

Here is the schedule for Temple’s Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies:

Temple University

Thursday, May 6, 11 a.m.

Virtual

Tyler School of Art and Architecture

Thursday, May 6, 9:30 a.m.

Temple Sports Complex

Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management

Friday, May 7, 9:30 a.m.

Geasey Field

Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry

Friday, May 21, 4 p.m.

The Liacouras Center

College of Education and Human Development

Thursday, May 6, 1:30 p.m.

Temple Sports Complex

College of Engineering

Friday, May 7, 9:30 a.m.

Temple Sports Complex

James E. Beasley School of Law

Thursday, May 20, 3 p.m.

Liacouras Center

College of Liberal Arts

Friday, May 7, 2:30 p.m.

Geasey Field

Lew Klein College of Media and Communication

Thursday, May 6, 2:30 p.m.

Geasey Field

Lewis Katz School of Medicine

Friday, May 7, 4:30 p.m.

Liacouras Center

Esther Boyer College of Music and Dance

Thursday, May 6, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Temple Performing Arts Center

School of Pharmacy

Friday, May 7, 1 p.m.

The Liacouras Center

College of Public Health

Thursday, May 6, 9:30 a.m.

Geasey Field

College of Science and Technology

Thursday, May 6, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Liacouras Center

School of Social Work

Thursday, May 6, 9:30 a.m.

Geasey Field

School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management

Friday, May 7, 9:30 a.m.

The Liacouras Center

School of Theater, Film and Media Arts

Friday, May 7, 10 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Temple Performing Arts Center