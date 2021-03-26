Temple University COVID-19 briefing: March 26

Temple reported 148 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees today.

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown of COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students and employees registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to Temple’s active case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases?

On March 25, Temple reported 148 active cases of COVID-19, including 145 among students and three among employees, The Temple News reported.

Temple recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 this week, down from 99 new cases during the week of March 14, The Temple News reported.

The university recorded a seven-day average of 142 active COVID-19 cases as of March 25, The Temple News reported.

Fifty students living in university housing have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 25, The Temple News reported.

Temple administered 5,795 tests so far this week and 8,056 tests the week prior, The Temple News reported.

The university recorded a 0.85 percent positivity rate among those tested this week, down from a rate of 1.23 percent last week, The Temple News reported.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 333 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 518 on March 17.

The city averaged 386 new cases per day from March 10 to March 24, according to city data.

The city averaged 326 new cases per day from March 3 to March 17, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 4,812 positive cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths combined since March 2020, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 127,770 cases of COVID-19 and 3,244 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

As of March 26, 287,433 people in Philadelphia are partially vaccinated and 203,824 people in Philadelphia are fully vaccinated, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.