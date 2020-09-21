Tracking COVID-19 cases at Temple University

Updated 9/21 at 1:09 p.m.

Active COVID-19 Cases at Temple University

On-campus Off-campus Non-campus Total Student 60 0 0 60 Employee 0 1 0 1 Total 60 0 0 61

Week Tests Cases % Positive 3/10/20 – 8/9/20 701 35 4.99% 8/10/20 281 2 0.71% 8/17/20 3267 13 0.40% 8/24/20 1691 92 5.44% 8/31/20 2085 211 10.12% 9/7/20 1019 49 4.81% 9/14/20* 944 46 4.87% Total 9988 448 4.49%

*Data may be delayed

Temple University defines on campus cases as students or employees who were in a Temple facility while they were infectious, according to the university’s active case dashboard. It defines off campus cases as those who live near one of the university’s campus but are not known to have been in a facility while infectious. Non-campus cases are “those among the university community with no known campus impact,” according to the dashboard.

The count includes cases at Temple’s Philadelphia region campuses only, including Main Campus, Ambler Campus, Health Sciences Center, School of Podiatric Medicine and Temple University Center City, according to the dashboard.

