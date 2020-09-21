Tracking COVID-19 cases at Temple University

There are currently 61 active COVID-19 cases among Temple students and employees.

21 September 2020 Case Counts, CORONAVIRUS

Updated 9/21 at 1:09 p.m.

Active COVID-19 Cases at Temple University

On-campusOff-campusNon-campusTotal
Student600060
Employee0101
Total600061

WeekTestsCases% Positive
3/10/20 – 8/9/20701354.99%
8/10/2028120.71%
8/17/203267130.40%
8/24/201691925.44%
8/31/20208521110.12%
9/7/201019494.81%
9/14/20*944464.87%
Total99884484.49%

*Data may be delayed

Temple University defines on campus cases as students or employees who were in a Temple facility while they were infectious, according to the university’s active case dashboard. It defines off campus cases as those who live near one of the university’s campus but are not known to have been in a facility while infectious. Non-campus cases are “those among the university community with no known campus impact,” according to the dashboard.

The count includes cases at Temple’s Philadelphia region campuses only, including Main Campus, Ambler Campus, Health Sciences Center, School of Podiatric Medicine and Temple University Center City, according to the dashboard.

New COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia

Sept. 1742
Sept. 1675
Sept. 1595
Sept. 1470
Sept. 13 59
Sept. 1281
Sept. 11 85
Sept. 10 98
Sept. 9 63
Sept. 8 51
Sept. 7 50
Sept. 6 64
Sept. 5 73
Sept. 4 95
Sept. 3 124
Sept. 2 140
Sept. 1 208
Aug. 31 120
Aug. 30 85
Aug. 29 122
Aug. 28 128
Aug. 27 142
Aug. 26 124
Aug. 25 102
Aug. 24 79
Aug. 23 60
Aug. 22 89
Aug. 21 91
Aug. 20 108
Aug. 19 117
Aug. 18 124
Colin Evans

