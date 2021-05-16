Owls season comes to end in NCAA tournament

Temple University lacrosse lost 21-11 to Boston College in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon.

With 47 seconds left in the first half, Boston College scored a free position shot against Temple’s defense, increasing the Eagles’ lead to 10 points and a running clock going into the second half.

After fighting until the final minute, Temple University lacrosse (13-6, 7-3 The American) took a hard loss against Boston College (15-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) 21-11 in the second round of the NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles’ offense simply overmatched the Owls through a series of consistent quick shots on goal that left no time for Temple to set up.

At the start of the first half, Boston College scored three goals within a three-minute time frame. The Owls didn’t see the ball in the back of the net until sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Roth scored Temple’s first goal just under four minutes into the first half.

However, 34 seconds later, the Eagles answered back with another goal, scored by senior attacker Charlotte North, who totaled eight goals throughout the game.

North was a difficult offensive player to mark on Temple’s defensive circle. Senior defender Courtney Taylor played man to man on North throughout the entire game, but the Eagles’ offense would constantly set picks to draw Taylor away from North.

Temple entered the second half with a 10-point deficit to overcome and tried to slow down the Eagles’ offense.

Junior midfielder Lauren Zinkl, who had a hat trick, opened up the second half with a goal off a free position shot. The Owls held the Eagles to only seven goals in the second half in comparison to 14 goals in the first half.

Temple’s offense excelled in the second half with seven goals, and the Owls totaled 27 attempted shots against Boston College’s goalkeepers. Temple’s senior goalkeeper Olivia Martin, who made her first game appearance in the second half, was a huge help for the Owls as she had 10 saves.

Fifth-year senior attacker Meghan Hoffman had back-to-back goals at the end of the second half off of a crease roll, and senior midfielder Bridget Whitaker made the final goal for the Owls with 14 seconds left on the clock.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the Owls to come back to win after they played the majority of the second half off of a running clock.

The loss marks the end of a long season for the Owls, and the first season Temple’s program made the NCAA tournament since 1998.