Temple dominates Old Dominion, snaps six-game losing streak

Temple Lacrosse snapped its longest losing streak in more than a decade behind its explosive offensive performance

Temple Lacrosse (6-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference) easily defeated Old Dominion (4-10, 0-4 The American) 19-5 Saturday afternoon at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk, Virginia. The Owls snapped a six-game losing streak and picked up a much-needed win behind hat tricks from midfielders Maeve Tobin and Charessa Crosse. The Owls now find themselves a game and a half behind Cincinnati for the final spot in the American Conference Tournament.

KEY PLAYS

The Owls jumped out to a commanding lead with seven unanswered goals in the first quarter. Tobin and midfielder Belle Mastropietro each had two of those scores.

Temple picked up right where they left off in the second quarter, outscoring the Monarchs 6-1 with five of the six goals coming from different goal scorers.

The Owls continued their dominance throughout the second half, outscoring the Monarchs 6-4 in the third and fourth quarter. Crosse completed her hat trick in the fourth quarter and capped off the Owl’s dominant win.

The Monarchs didn’t go down without a fight as attacker Moira Olexa scored three straight goals for Old Dominion, but her effort was not nearly enough.

THE NUMBERS

Temple finished with 25 shots on goal, while Old Dominion had 22.

Temple earned assists on nine of their 19 goals, while Old Dominion assisted on just one of their five goals.

Mastropietro’s game-high five points brought her to a team-high 51 points this season.

Olexa finished the matchup with a team-high three goals, elevating her total to 16 on the season.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to build off this win when they return to North Broad to take on East Carolina University (10-5, 3-1 AAC) at noon on April 22.