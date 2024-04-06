Temple can’t pull off upset against No. 12 James Madison

Despite building an early lead, the Owls allowed seven straight goals to the Dukes on their way to a 14-10 loss.

Temple Lacrosse (8-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) fell to No. 12 James Madison (10-3, 3-0 AAC) 14-10 at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Saturday afternoon. The Owls continue to struggle against ranked teams, falling 0-4 in matchups against them this season.

The Owls looked up to the challenge early on, opening up a 6-2 lead midway through the second quarter behind four early goals from attacker Mackenzie Roth. JMU then went on a 7-0 run during the next 16 minutes, taking a three-goal lead in the third quarter.

Temple tied the game up late in the third, but JMU took back the lead in the final minute of the frame and led for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

KEY MOMENTS

Roth opened the scoring with two goals in the first two minutes to give the Owls an early advantage.

JMU got on the board six minutes into the first quarter from attacker Maddie Epke, cutting the Owls’ lead down to one.

Temple attacker Amelia Wright and JMU attacker Katelyn Morgan each scored within 30 seconds of each other midway through the first quarter.

Roth put home her third goal with two minutes left in the opening quarter to give Temple a 4-2 lead.

Attacker Julie Schickling and Roth scored the first two goals of the second quarter to extend Temple’s lead to four goals.

JMU regained momentum in the back half of the second quarter. The Dukes scored four straight goals from the seven-minute mark to the final minute of the half, sending the game into halftime tied at six.

Goals from attackers Oliva Mattis and Kacey Knobloch two minutes into the third quarter continued the Dukes’ onslaught, giving JMU its first lead of the game.

Wright scored her second goal with six minutes remaining in the third quarter to end a 7-0 JMU run and bring the Dukes’ lead down to 9-7.

Temple midfielder Belle Mastropietro and Wright put home back-to-back goals, as the Owls tied the game at nine.

JMU attacker Isabella Peterson answered Temple’s run with a goal in the final minute of the third quarter, putting the Dukes back on top.

The Dukes scored three fourth-quarter goals — two from Morgan — putting the game out of reach.

BY THE NUMBERS

Temple and JMU were relatively even in the shot department, firing off 29 and 31 shots respectively.

Roth’s four goals tie her single-game career high.

Goalkeeper Taylor Grollman’s 14 allowed goals are the most she has let in all season.

Epke won 11 draw controls for the Dukes, single-handedly matching the amount Temple had as a team.

ON TAP

Temple hopes to get back in the win column when it returns home against Cincinnati (10-4, 2-1 AAC) on April 13 at noon.