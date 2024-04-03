Tim Pernetti named AAC commissioner

Pernetti becomes the second commissioner in the history of the conference and will replace Mike Aresco at the end of the academic year.

The American Athletic Conference named Tim Pernetti the second commissioner in the conference’s history, per a press release Wednesday afternoon. He will replace Mike Aresco, who is set to retire from the position at the end of this academic year.

“I am fired-up to work alongside our board, conference staff, athletics directors and coaches as we continue to transform the AAC into a bold collegiate conference enterprise that promotes world-class academic and athletic opportunities for our student-athletes through innovative resources, brand partnerships and emerging opportunities,” Pernetti wrote in the release.

Pernetti most recently served as president of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, a prep boarding high school that has built a reputation for producing highly-recruited athletes, and has also been the executive vice president of both Endeavor and CBS College Sports. He was also the athletic director at Rutgers when the Scarlet Knights moved to the Big Ten Conference.

The conference put together an executive committee to pick the next commissioner, and no Temple names were selected to participate. Philip Rogers, the chancellor at East Carolina, chaired the board in partnership with TurnkeyZRG.

“Tim Pernetti is the ideal leader to guide the American Athletic Conference through this pivotal time in college athletics,” Rogers said. “His perspective as a successful student-athlete, a respected and progressive director of athletics, and his demonstrated leadership, innovation, competitive spirit, and business acumen across a number of professional organizations make him uniquely suited to build on the success of Mike Aresco and steer the conference to a bright future.”

Pernetti will step into the role in June when Aresco officially leaves the position.