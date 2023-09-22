Temple’s offense struggles against Florida Atlantic

Temple Women’s Soccer (2-6-3, 0-2-0 American Athletic Conference) lost its second conference game of the season 2-0 to Florida Atlantic (4-4-2, 1-1-0 American Athletic Conference) Thursday in Boca Raton, Florida.

After a two-and-a-half-hour rain delay, Florida Atlantic’s offense got on the board, and Temple could not find the back of the net.

Temple’s conference record fell to 0-2 after losing to both South Florida and now one of the newest teams in the AAC.

KEY MOMENTS

In the 22nd minute, FAU midfielder Morgan McDonald curled the game’s first goal into the right corner on the outside of the box, giving Florida Atlantic a first-half lead.

Almost two minutes later, FAU forward Olivia Bori drove into the box off the right side and slid a pass to forward/midfielder Sloane Young, but Temple goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe recorded the save. Seconds later, Young fired another shot just over the bar.

In the 72nd minute, McDonald almost had her second goal of the game, but Bynoe stretched for another save. Just seconds later, FAU had another chance but the shot just missed across the face of the goal.

FAU forward Molly Setsma won a 50-50 ball in the box and just fit another goal past Byone to double the lead and put the game out of reach in the 83rd minute.

THE NUMBERS

FAU put the pressure on Temple, recording 15 shots, including six on target. Temple only had five shots with two landing on target.

FAU goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez finished the game with two saves, while Bynoe had four saves but allowed two goals.

FAU played much more physically, finishing with 11 fouls compared to Temple’s three.

This was the first time the two programs have ever faced off. The teams will not face each other again this season barring any AAC Tournament matches.

ON TAP

Temple will look to earn their first conference win of the season when they return to the Temple Sports Complex to face Charlotte (4-3-4, 0-0-2 American Athletic Conference) on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.