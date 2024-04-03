April 3: Temple Basketball Exodus

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

03 April 2024 , , and Podcast, The Playbook

With the end of the basketball season, some players have opted to enter the transfer portal. On the men’s side, Jahlil White and Hysier Miler entered while on the women’s side, Rayne Tucker and Ines Piper have entered the portal. Spring football has begun with 40 new players and key positions open. Lacrosse continues in American Athletic Conference play standing at 3-0. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Ryan Mack, and Colin Schofield.

Pablo Rouco

Declan Landis

Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.

Ryan Mack

Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.

Colin Schofield

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*