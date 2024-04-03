April 3: Temple Basketball Exodus

With the end of the basketball season, some players have opted to enter the transfer portal. On the men’s side, Jahlil White and Hysier Miler entered while on the women’s side, Rayne Tucker and Ines Piper have entered the portal. Spring football has begun with 40 new players and key positions open. Lacrosse continues in American Athletic Conference play standing at 3-0. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Ryan Mack, and Colin Schofield.
Declan Landis
Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
Related Articles
Temple drops third straight in loss to Old Dominion
The Temple News projects players to watch for the 2021-22 season
09 November 2021 Isabella DiAmore, Victoria Ayala and Nick Gangewere Basketball Preview, Men's Basketball, Sports
Be the first to comment