April 3: Temple Basketball Exodus

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

With the end of the basketball season, some players have opted to enter the transfer portal. On the men’s side, Jahlil White and Hysier Miler entered while on the women’s side, Rayne Tucker and Ines Piper have entered the portal. Spring football has begun with 40 new players and key positions open. Lacrosse continues in American Athletic Conference play standing at 3-0. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Ryan Mack, and Colin Schofield.