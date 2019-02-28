‘Stagnant’ second-half offense spells home loss for Temple lacrosse

Temple did not score a goal in the final 14 minutes of a 13-10 loss to Lafayette College on Tuesday at Howarth Field.

Temple University lacrosse did not score a single goal in the last 14 minutes of action.



Temple (1-4) allowed Lafayette College (3-0) to score the final four goals in a 13-10 loss on Tuesday at Howarth Field.



“That was some tactical issues, we were a little too stagnant offensively,” coach Bonnie Rosen said. “So I credit Lafayette for making some adjustments because our attackers were doing a good time exploiting the one-v-one opportunities.”



The game was tied on eight different occasions, the largest lead coming when Lafayette scored its 13th goal with three minutes, 44 seconds remaining.



The Owls held a 4-2 lead 17 minutes into the game but scored just six goals in the game’s final 43 minutes. Senior midfielder and captain Amber Lambeth score two goals early in the first half and scored a second-half goal to record a hat-trick.



“Early on, I think we did a really nice job of creating space for one-v-one opportunities,” Rosen said. “Lafayette made some adjustments and tightened up their defense. And unfortunately, I think we stood next to the ball a little too much.”



Temple couldn’t take advantage of opportunities in the second half, failing to grab the game’s momentum, sophomore midfielder Bridget Whitaker said.



“For me, and the whole team obviously, [the focus at halftime] was that we need to step it up,” said Whitaker, who scored a goal in the second half. “That’s always the goal of the second half, to step it up no matter what happened in the first half.”



Six different Owls scored at least one goal. Junior midfielders Maddie Gebert and Julia Ryan both scored twice. Junior midfielder Meghan Hoffman and junior attacker Abby Overman combined to take eight shots. Hoffman recorded a goal while Overman had a goal and an assist.



Temple sent 23 shots on goal but Lafayette sophomore goalkeeper Quinn Lacy made a season-high 13 saves in the Leopards’ win.



Junior goalkeeper Maryn Lowell played all 60 minutes and recorded six saves on 19 shots.



“It’s a tough call today,” Rosen said. “I really felt like Maryn would be able to step in and handle the game. And it’s always hard as a coach to make those decisions … Our defense was showing very similar looks to what the goalies could see, and so I felt like giving [Lowell] the experience, sitting in the cage might pay off.”



The Owls’ next game is against La Salle at McCarthy Stadium on March 5 at 3 p.m.