Temple men’s golf ties for fifth in spring season opener

Temple University men’s golf began the spring season by finishing fifth out of 19 at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday.



Temple led the event after Monday but shot 10-over par on Tuesday, falling into a fifth-place tie with Davidson College. Charleston Southern University won the event after shooting 10-under par on Tuesday. Furman University placed second, followed by American Athletic Conference opponent Memphis.



Senior Trey Wren shot even par on a 72-par course to tie for fifth overall in the tournament. Wren, like the Owls, led after Monday’s round.



Senior Gary McCabe shot 6-over par, tying for 21st, and led Temple in the final round with an even-par score. Senior John Barone shot a 76 in the final round, finishing the tournament 7-over par, to tie for 25th place. Freshman Conor McGrath was 13 strokes over par after the event concluded.



Memphis’ Brad Bawden shot 4-under par, finishing first among all players. Bawden tied in 15th place at last season’s conference tournament.



The Owls next event is at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate in Aiken, South Carolina on March 11 and 12.