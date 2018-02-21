Temple lacrosse has ‘frantic’ offense in loss to St. Joe’s

Junior attacker Francesa Donato scored seven times for the Hawks and added four assists, as St. Joseph’s (2-1) beat Temple (2-2) 18-11 Wednesday afternoon at Howarth Field.

Hawks junior midfielder Rebecca Lane scored five goals and also had four assists to increase her team-leading point total to 19 early in the season.

Temple’s leading scorer, senior attacker Nicole Barretta, was held to only one goal and three shots.

“Offensively, we looked a little frantic,” said sophomore midfielder and attacker Olivia Thompson, who scored three of Temple’s seven free-position goals.

“Today certainly wasn’t the result we were looking for, nor a performance that we were looking for,” coach Bonnie Rosen said.

St. Joseph’s scored in the first minute of the game and never trailed.

Each team was assessed five yellow cards during the game, which Rosen believes limited Temple’s ability to generate momentum.

The Owls twice brought the score within one goal in the first half on free-position shots by Thompson, but the Hawks responded quickly. After Thompson scored with 25 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half, Lane scored 1:23 seconds later.

St. Joseph’s junior midfielder Hayley Sabol scored 2:16 after Thompson made the score 4-3. Sabol’s goal started a 4-0 run for the Hawks.

The Hawks held a 9-5 advantage after the first half, but the coaching staff believed the game was within reach after the first half.

St. Joseph’s added two more goals in the first five minutes of the second half, but then Temple grabbed some momentum. The Owls scored four straight goals over a span of 5:20.

Two of the goals came from free-position shots by sophomore midfielder Maddie Gebert, who later completed her first-career hat-trick.

St. Joseph’s countered with five goals in a row, four of which were scored by Donato.

After Donato’s fourth goal of the game with 11:44 left in the second half, Rosen substituted freshman goalkeeper Olivia Martin in the cage for the next 6:50.

Martin allowed three goals and made two stops before starting goalkeeper sophomore Maryn Lowell was re-inserted into the game. Lowell finished with seven saves in the loss.

The Owls’ next game is on Sunday on the road against Lafayette College.

“I was hoping for a little bit more, that we could stop [St. Joseph’s] on their runs, but unfortunately that didn’t happen,” Thompson said.

“At the end of the day, it’s the win that counts,” Thompson added. “We obviously needed to do more to get that win.”