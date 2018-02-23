Report: FBI probe shows former basketball player received loan from agent

A former Temple men’s basketball player reportedly received a loan from his agent, according to report from Yahoo Sports.

Former center Lavoy Allen is one of more than 20 players mentioned a document obtained by Yahoo. Allen reportedly received a loan of $623.35 from his former agent Andy Miller of ASM Sports agency, who is under investigation from the FBI for bribery and corruption in college basketball.

It’s unclear whether Allen received the alleged loan while he was in college or during his professional career.

Allen played for the Owls from 2007-11. He averaged 10.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game during his career at Temple. Allen is also Temple’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,147 and ranks third all-time in blocked shots with 213.

Allen was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He has also played for the Indiana Pacers during his seven years in the NBA.

Allen has averaged 4.8 points and rebounds per game during his NBA career. He’s currently a free agent.