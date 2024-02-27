THE MUSIC ISSUE 2024

Temple talent is everywhere and with this edition, The Temple News hope to highlight some of the incredible artists and organizers who call North Philly home.

Philadelphia has always been a hotspot for up-and-coming musicians, artists and creatives alike.

In the late ’60s and early ’70s, Philadelphia thrived as a music hub, boasting a diverse scene blending soul, R&B, rock and pop. It birthed the influential “Philadelphia Soul” sound, characterized by lush orchestration and smooth vocals, spearheaded by figures like Gamble and Huff.

As evident by this special edition, music is a major lifeblood of Temple’s campus. Regardless if it’s playing out of an off-campus basement or the Performing Arts Center, Temple and surrounding community bonds through its devoted love and passion for music.

Hall & Oates, who started as The Temptones while at Temple, emerged from this vibrant era, though they didn’t achieve immediate fame, laying the groundwork for their iconic partnership. Both up and down Broad Street, venues like The Uptown Theatre and The Met were mainstages to stars like James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Micheal Jackson.

In addition to these grand stages, one doesn’t have to look very far to find talent around Temple’s Main Campus. The area’s basements house a vibrant DIY scene where musicians find a stage and community.

Temple is also home to Bell Tower Music, the university’s entirely student-run record label that coaches artists through the early stages of their career and prepares students for work in the music industry.

For jazz lovers, the Rite of Swing Jazz Café serves as a gathering place for performances and for students, faculty and jazz enthusiasts to hold court and tune into local artists.

Through the university’s programming, like the Music Technology program at the Boyer College of Music and Dance, students are further equipped with tools to create and elevate personal portfolios for postgraduate work.

We are proud to bring this special edition of The Temple News back after seven years. Temple talent is everywhere, and with this issue we hope to highlight some of the incredible artists and organizers who call North Philly home.

From,

Molly Fiske, Features Editor

Anna Augustine, Assistant Features Editor

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

