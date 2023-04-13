Temple falls to Drexel in triple overtime

Temple Lacrosse has now dropped six games in a row after their triple overtime loss to Drexel on Wednesday night.

With one minute left in triple overtime, Drexel attacker Lindsey Dean sped down the field, sliding a breakaway shot past Temple goalkeeper Taylor Grollman to clinch the victory and hand Temple its sixth straight loss.

Temple Lacrosse (5-8, 0-3 American Athletic Conference) lost to Drexel (9-4, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) 10-9 on Wednesday night at Howarth Field. The Owls overcame a late deficit to tie the game, but were unsuccessful on offense in the late stages and could not score a go-ahead goal.

Temple started off slow, allowing two goals within one minute after five minutes of play. Midfielder Maeve Tobin responded with Temple’s first goal of the day to cut the lead in half shortly after. The teams traded back-and-forth goals to send the Dragons into the second quarter with the lead.

“I think there is a combination of coaching and player leadership that said, ‘You know let’s step this up,’” said head coach Bonnie Rosen. “I think we were playing feeling a lot of the fatigue from the heat initially and letting that and some of the physicality take us off what we were trying to do.”

The Owls gained momentum at the start of the second quarter when midfielder Camryn Zavacky scored the equalizing goal. Shortly after, Tobin scored her second goal of the game, putting Temple in front for the first time.

The Dragons quickly answered back with three unanswered goals, two coming from midfielder Corinne Bednarik, that sent Drexel into the half up 7-5.

“We were trying to figure out a little bit offensively what was going to open something up,” Rosen said. “Drexel did a nice job defensively and so we were moving around someplace and then taking some chances and I think that really freed them up to find the goals and attack.”

Drexel continued their dominance throughout most of the fourth quarter. Temple’s offense stepped up towards the end of the quarter when midfielder Belle Mastropietro scored back-to-back goals. Shortly after, Zavacky beat her defender around the edge and tied the game with four minutes remaining.

Neither team was able to strike in the first two overtime periods, with clutch saves from Grollman keeping the game tied. In the third extra period, Dean’s breakaway goal sealed the victory for Drexel.

“This game is a foundational piece for us being better for Saturday,” Rosen said. “I think this team tested us and taught us those lessons.”

The Owls will look to end their losing streak when they travel to Norfolk, Virginia, to take on Old Dominion (4-10, 0-3 The American) on Saturday at noon.