Temple to hold multiple smaller in-person commencements

Graduation events will be held by individual schools and colleges and live streamed for those who cannot attend.

Temple University’s 2021 commencement will consist of a series of in-person events, divided by school and college, on and around May 6, President Richard Englert announced today.

The university will also hold a virtual university-wide ceremony on May 6 for all 2021 graduates, according to the announcement.

Guest attendance at graduation events will depend on city and state COVID-19 regulations at the time, according to the announcement. The university will livestream commencement events for those not in attendance.

Last spring, the university held an online commencement celebration for 2020 graduates, The Temple News reported.

Further information and updates will be posted to the university’s Commencement 2021 website, according to the announcement.