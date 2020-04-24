Temple to hold online ceremony for Spring 2020 graduates

An in-person ceremony will also be held at a later date.

Temple University will hold an online ceremony in addition to a rescheduled in-person commencement for its Spring 2020 graduates amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced Thursday.

The university will confer degrees and share messages of support during the online ceremony on May 7 at 11 a.m., according to the announcement. The rescheduled in-person ceremony will take place when social distancing restrictions are lifted and large gatherings are deemed safe.

“We know how difficult it was to leave campus without the opportunity to say goodbye to your friends, to thank them for the contributions they made to your lives and to wish them well as they go forth to pursue their futures,” President Richard Englert and Provost JoAnne Epps wrote in the announcement.

“We hope this celebration will provide a space for you to connect with your fellow graduates, your faculty members, your families and Temple alumni, all of whom are eager to cheer you on,” they added.

