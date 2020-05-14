No date set for Temple’s 2020 class commencement yet

Some colleges have made plans to hold their ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in May 2021.

As colleges and universities across the country announce plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 next spring, Temple University has not yet set a date for its in-person ceremony, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.

Citing concerns about a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections in the fall, several colleges — like the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, Brown University and Howard University — have opted to push ceremonies to May 2021. Others have announced plans to postpone but have not yet set a date, U.S. News reported.

Temple, which held an online celebration last week, announced it would like to hold an in-person ceremony when social distancing guidelines are relaxed, The Temple News reported.

Campus life is likely to vary between colleges as states and communities grapple with different timelines of reopening in the fall, the New York Times reported. While some colleges in the area have plans to hold some in-person instruction, others have decided to keep campuses closed as the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncertain.