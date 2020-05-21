Temple football adds quarterback from power-five school

Re-al Mitchell announced he was transferring to Temple from Iowa State University today.

Temple University football added a transfer quarterback to its 2020 depth chart on Thursday. Former Iowa State University redshirt-sophomore quarterback Re-al Mitchell announced on Twitter he would be joining the Owls.

Mitchell played five games for the Cyclones last season as a backup to junior quarterback Brock Purdy, Iowa State’s starter. Purdy is ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the 2021 draft class, according to The Draft Network.

I am determined to succeed and grateful for this opportunity @Temple_FB #committed pic.twitter.com/iqIAFcKLW0 — Re-al Mitchell (@realmitchellqb) May 21, 2020

Last season, Mitchell completed two out of his four pass attempts, one of which went for a touchdown. He carried the ball 11 times for a total of 100 yards and one touchdown.

Temple’s newest addition to the quarterback position was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247sports. He ranked 27th among dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Mitchell also earned All-Conference honors as a sprinter in high school.

The Owls’ backup quarterback from last season, Todd Centeio, transferred to Colorado State University on Jan. 27.

