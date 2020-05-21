Temple football adds quarterback from power-five school

Temple University football added a transfer quarterback to its 2020 depth chart on Thursday. Former Iowa State University redshirt-sophomore quarterback Re-al Mitchell announced on Twitter he would be joining the Owls.
Mitchell played five games for the Cyclones last season as a backup to junior quarterback Brock Purdy, Iowa State’s starter. Purdy is ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the 2021 draft class, according to The Draft Network.
Last season, Mitchell completed two out of his four pass attempts, one of which went for a touchdown. He carried the ball 11 times for a total of 100 yards and one touchdown.
Temple’s newest addition to the quarterback position was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247sports. He ranked 27th among dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Mitchell also earned All-Conference honors as a sprinter in high school.
The Owls’ backup quarterback from last season, Todd Centeio, transferred to Colorado State University on Jan. 27.
