Temple football adds quarterback from power-five school

Re-al Mitchell announced he was transferring to Temple from Iowa State University today.

21 May 2020 Football, Sports
The Temple University football team runs onto the field before the Owls' game against Central Florida on Oct. 26 at Lincoln Financial Field. | JUSTIN OAKES / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University football added a transfer quarterback to its 2020 depth chart on Thursday. Former Iowa State University redshirt-sophomore quarterback Re-al Mitchell announced on Twitter he would be joining the Owls.

Mitchell played five games for the Cyclones last season as a backup to junior quarterback Brock Purdy, Iowa State’s starter. Purdy is ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the 2021 draft class, according to The Draft Network. 

Last season, Mitchell completed two out of his four pass attempts, one of which went for a touchdown. He carried the ball 11 times for a total of 100 yards and one touchdown. 

Temple’s newest addition to the quarterback position was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247sports. He ranked 27th among dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Mitchell also earned All-Conference honors as a sprinter in high school. 

The Owls’ backup quarterback from last season, Todd Centeio, transferred to Colorado State University on Jan. 27. 

Dante Collinelli

Dante can be reached at dante.collinelli@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

