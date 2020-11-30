Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Nov. 30

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown on COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases today?

Temple reported 74 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, including 63 among students and 11 among employees, on Nov. 30, according to its case dashboard.

There were zero positive cases in on campus housing after Temple closed housing for most students last week, according to the dashboard.

How did cases change last week?

The university recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases during the week of Nov. 23, according to the dashboard.

Temple tested 580 students and employees last week, the lowest number of tests since the week of Aug. 10, according to the dashboard.

The university recorded a 7.59 percent positivity rate among those tested last week, the university’s highest percent positivity rate since the week of Aug. 31. Temple recorded a 2.44 percent positivity rate the week of Nov. 16, according to the dashboard.

The overall positivity rate among those tested at Temple since March 10 is 3.90 percent, according to the dashboard.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 491 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 958 on Nov. 20.

The city averaged 779 new cases per day from Nov. 14 to Nov. 27, according to city data.

The city averaged 891 new cases per day from Nov. 6 to Nov. 20, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 2,910 positive cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths combined since March, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 67,283 confirmed cases and 1,976 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.