Temple University Police found several shell casings and a vehicle hit by gunfire after responding to a report of gunshots on 18th Street near Oxford around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Police have not found any victims, and detectives are investigating whether Sunday’s incident has a connection to a shooting Friday night that also occurred on 18th Street near Oxford.