Two men shot on 18th Street near Oxford

Both men were treated at Temple University Hospital after one was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the leg and hand.

Two men were found shot, one in the leg and the other in the leg and hand, on 18th Street near Oxford at around 10 p.m. on Friday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The first victim, a 51-year-old man, was shot in the leg and took himself to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The second victim, a 46-year-old man, was shot once in the hand and twice in the leg and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was also in stable condition, Leone wrote.

Police suspect street gambling may have been involved in the shooting because they found dice on the street near the incident, Leone added.