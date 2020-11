An unknown amount of cash was stolen from the Philadelphia Pretzel Factory on Broad Street near Westmoreland, but no one was injured during the robbery.

A man stole an unknown amount of cash from the Pretzel Factory on Broad Street near Westmoreland on Nov. 26 at around 10:45 p.m. after threatening an employee at gunpoint, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The employee was not injured, and the suspected robber was a 5-foot-8 inch man wearing a green jacket and blue ski mask, Leone wrote.