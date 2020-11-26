Owls pause all basketball activities for 14 days

Due to a positive COVID-19 test result in the program, the team will begin a 14-day-long quarantine.

Temple University men’s basketball will pause all basketball activities for 14 days due to a positive COVID-19 test inside the program, according to a press release today.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is always the number one priority with our program,” head coach Aaron McKie wrote. “Our medical staff and administration have done an incredible job of creating a safe environment for our team.”

The team was scheduled to play Virginia Tech on Nov. 28 after canceling their game against Rhode Island on Nov. 29 in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, The Temple News reported.

The team will be in quarantine for their scheduled games against Villanova on Dec. 3 and La Salle on Dec. 6. The games are officially “postponed” and it is unclear whether they will be rescheduled, according to the release.

The Owls will follow the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of Philadelphia and the NCAA by beginning their 14-day-long quarantine, according to the release.

The Owls’ next possible game is on Dec. 12 against St. Joe’s University.

