Owls’ Nov. 29 men’s basketball game canceled

The Owls were scheduled to play both Rhode Island and Virginia Tech, but the team will only play Virginia Tech on Nov. 28 due to COVID-19-related issues.

Temple University men’s basketball game against Rhode Island on Nov. 29 in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament will be canceled due to “COVID-19 complications,” the team announced in a press release today.

The Owls will still participate in their game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 28, according to the release.

San Francisco will take the Owls’ place in the contest against Rhode Island, according to the release.

In the announcement, the team wrote they have been in and out of COVID-19 protocol since preseason due to multiple shutdowns because of quarantines in the past six weeks.

This is the Owls’ second scheduled game to be affected by COVID-19 complications. The first game was Temple’s home opener against NJIT on Nov. 25, which is anticipated to be rescheduled at a later date, according to the release.

