Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Nov. 23

Temple reported 123 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees today.

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown on COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases today?

On Nov. 23, Temple reported 123 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, including 108 among students and 15 among employees, according to its case dashboard.

There were six positive cases in university housing last week, according to the dashboard.

The increase in the number of positive cases comes after the university provided free testing to departing students in Mitten Hall last week, The Temple News reported.

The number of tests administered rose to 4,428 last week, up from 1,366 the week prior, according to the dashboard.

The university recorded a 2.42 percent positivity rate among those tested last week, down from a 3.37 percent rate during the week of Nov. 9, according to the dashboard.

The overall positivity rate among those tested at Temple since March 10 is 3.80 percent, according to the dashboard.

Mark Denys, director of Student Health Services, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 671 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 1,092 on Nov. 12.

The city averaged 816 new cases per day from Nov. 5 to Nov. 19, according to city data.

The city averaged 674 new cases per day from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12, according to city data.

On Nov. 16, Philadelphia announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including closing indoor dining, libraries and gyms and limiting outdoor dining, which will be in effect from Nov. 20 to Jan. 1, 2021, The Temple News reported.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 2,702 positive cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths combined since March, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 61,498 confirmed cases and 1,953 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

James Garrow, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.