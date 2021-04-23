Man steals backpack near Cecil B. Moore subway station

An armed man stole another man’s backpack before running north on Broad Street.

An man stole a backpack at the SEPTA station on Broad Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue on April 23. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

A man stole another man’s backpack and threatened him with a gun at the SEPTA station on Broad Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue at around 3 a.m. Friday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News. 

The man fled north on Broad Street after stealing the backpack. Campus Safety Services has contacted SEPTA’s police department to receive video footage of the incident, Leone wrote. 

The man whose backpack was stolen was not injured during the incident, Leone added.

