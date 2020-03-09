Person struck by train at Cecil B. Moore station

Philadelphia Police did not disclose the status of the victim.

A person was sent to Temple University Hospital after being struck by a train on the northbound side of the Cecil B. Moore subway station on Broad Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue this morning, said Philadelphia Police Sgt. Andrew Lachowicz.

The incident at approximately 10:50 a.m. appeared to be a suicide attempt, Lachowicz said. Police did not disclose the status of the victim.

The subway station was closed for approximately an hour, and riders were instructed to catch shuttle buses running up and down Broad Street.

Correction: A previous version of this story said a man was struck by a subway train. The gender of the victim is not yet known.