Temple University COVID-19 briefing: April 23

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown of COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students and employees registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to Temple’s active COVID-19 case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases?



Temple has 75 active cases of COVID-19 among students as of April 23, The Temple News reported.

The university recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 last week and 59 new cases during the week of April 11, The Temple News reported.

Temple averaged 75 active COVID-19 cases during the last seven days as of April 23, The Temple News reported.

Twelve students living in university housing tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 23, The Temple News reported.

Temple administered 4,070 tests last week and 6,345 tests the week prior, The Temple News reported.

The university recorded a 0.39 percent positivity rate among those tested last week, down from a rate of 0.93 percent the week prior, The Temple News reported.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 349 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 684 on April 14.

The city averaged 564 new cases per day from April 7 to April 21, according to city data.

The city averaged 606 new cases per day from March 31 to April 7, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 5,406 positive cases of COVID-19 and 85 deaths combined since March 2020, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 144,048 cases of COVID-19 and 3,434 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

As of April 23, more than 716,000 people in Philadelphia are partially vaccinated and more than 471,000 people are fully vaccinated, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s vaccine dashboard.

Philadelphia expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 years and older on April 16, The Temple News reported.