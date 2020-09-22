Students, don’t fear testing

Although cases of COVID-19 are declining within the university, students should still take the necessary precautions to protect their neighbors.

Temple University students living on campus play an integral part in the surrounding community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and with that, they should take the necessary precautions to keep residents safe.



As of Sept. 21, Temple reported 60 active cases of COVID-19 among students, an 82 percent decrease from two weeks prior.



The university will not be testing community residents, The Temple News reported.



This brings a greater responsibility for the students who have decided to stay around Main Campus, whether in residence halls or in off campus housing, to regularly get tested for COVID-19, self-monitor and maintain social distancing guidelines.



The Editorial Board understands that cases are declining, but that does not mean students should neglect the severity of COVID-19. We know the process to get tested may be tedious, but these resources are freely available to students and should be utilized for our neighborhood’s safety.



Students need to keep socializing responsibly, especially because of the vulnerable populations on and off campus. We understand socializing is a large part of the college experience, but it can be done in a safe manner if students are open to alternatives to gathering indoors.



Together, students can help to keep our neighborhood safe.