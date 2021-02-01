Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Feb. 1.

Temple reported 109 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees today.

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown on COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases?

On Feb. 1, Temple reported 109 active cases of COVID-19, including 105 among students and four among employees, according to its case dashboard.

Five students living in university housing tested positive for COVID-19, according to the dashboard.

The number of tests administered by Temple rose to 11,162 last week, up from 10,239 the week prior, according to the dashboard.

The university recorded a 0.80 percent positivity rate among those tested last week, up from a rate of 0.59 percent during the week of Jan. 18, according to the dashboard.

The overall positivity rate among those tested at Temple since March 10, 2020, is 2.48 percent, according to the dashboard.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 343 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 505 on Jan. 21.

The city averaged 422 new cases per day from Jan. 14 to Jan. 28, according to city data.

The city averaged 510 new cases per day from Jan. 7 to Jan. 21, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 4,180 positive cases of COVID-19 and 72 deaths combined since March 2020, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 110,272 confirmed cases and 2,887 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.