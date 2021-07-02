Temple study abroad office cancels fall Japan program

Students have the option to defer or withdraw their application, and any program or housing deposits they made will be credited to their next Temple bill.

Temple University’s Education Abroad and Overseas Campuses office canceled its Fall 2021 study abroad program at Temple Japan because the Japanese government is not expected to lift its travel restrictions in time for students to obtain visas before the semester begins, according to a cancellation notice posted on the office’s website Friday.

Temple students who purchased program or housing deposits will be credited in their next Temple bill. If a student was awarded a scholarship for the program, the scholarship will be transferred to the spring semester, according to the notice.

Temple students can withdraw their Temple Japan application, have their application deferred to a future semester or begin another Temple Japan application, according to the notice. The study abroad office will process deferral requests on a first-come, first-served basis.

The office will contact students who have applied for a backup study abroad program to discuss their next steps, according to the notice.

The Japanese government enacted restrictions preventing American citizens and citizens from other countries from entering Japan on June 25 as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The Education Abroad and Overseas Campuses office also canceled its Summer 2021 program at Temple Japan on March 31, according to the office’s website.

As of July 2, there are 1,743 confirmed cases in Japan, according to the World Health Organization’s dashboard.