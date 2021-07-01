NCAA adopts interim name, image and likeness policy

All universities under the three divisions of the NCAA will allow student-athletes to benefit from their name image and likeness starting July 1.

All three divisions of the NCAA adopted an interim policy that will allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness starting today, the NCAA announced in a press release on June 30.

The policy enables student-athletes to engage in name, image and likeness activities, like selling jerseys, video games or trading cards, that are consistent with the laws of the state where their school is located. Student-athletes should report these activities to their schools, according to the release.

All universities under the NCAA can implement the new policy but must follow state laws regarding student-athletes’ NIL activities, according to the release.

Governor Tom Wolf signed a law on June 30 allowing students to benefit from their name, image and likeness, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

“Temple University is excited for its student-athletes to be able to use their NIL in accordance with the state law and will provide them with education to help navigate the progress,” wrote acting director of athletics Fran Dunphy on Twitter.

The NCAA plans to work with Congress to adopt federal legislation on supporting student-athletes in exploring NIL opportunities, according to the release.

“With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level,” wrote NCAA President Mark Emmert in the release. “The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

The temporary NIL policy will remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted. Schools and conferences may choose to adopt their own additional policies while the interim policy is in place, according to the release.