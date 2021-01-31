Temple cancels in-person classes on Feb. 1 due to snow

The announcement came after Philadelphia declared a snow emergency on Sunday.

Temple University’s United States campuses will be closed and in-person classes will be canceled on Feb. 1 due to a snowstorm, which is projected to cause up to 13 inches of snow and 45 miles per hour winds. The storm began on Jan. 31 and is forecasted to end on Feb. 2, according to an announcement from the city of Philadelphia.

The university’s announcement came shortly after Philadelphia declared a snow emergency, which will take effect at 6 p.m. this evening.

Online classes will take place as they are scheduled, according to the announcement.

COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff at all locations are canceled and additional testing options will be available later in the week, according to the announcement.

Nonessential employees who were scheduled to work on campus should not come to work and talk to their supervisors about potential remote work.

Essential workers should report as instructed by supervisors, according to the announcement.

Clinical activities at the School of Pharmacy, School of Podiatric Medicine, Lewis Katz School of Medicine and Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry are being rescheduled. Those involved in clinical activities should check with their supervisors for additional information.

Residence halls will remain open and staff will be available, according to the announcement. Morgan Hall will have available food service.

While the TECH Center, Charles Library and Campus Recreation will continue to follow their regular schedules as conditions allow, the Student Center will be closed.

