Temple’s Ambler Campus damaged by tornado

In-person classes at Ambler will be canceled on Sept. 2.

Temple University’s Ambler Campus will close and cancel in-person classes on Sept. 2 as a result of tornado damage on Wednesday.

“A tornado went through the center of campus, and from what we understand there is extensive damage,” said Stephen Orbanek, a university spokesperson.

The tornado blew off the roof of Temple Ambler’s West Hall, damaged the Ambler Learning Center and blew over several trees on the campus, Orbanek said.

Currently, there are no reported injuries, Orbanek said.

Ambler will continue to hold online classes, and all employees of the campus should check in with their supervisors as only essential personnel should report to work. Employees scheduled to work should do so remotely, according to a university press release.

Classes and activities at all Temple campuses in the United States are canceled for the remainder of Wednesday, according to an alert sent to students at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of Temple’s safety administration will meet tomorrow morning to discuss the tornado and its damages, and will release additional information afterward, Orbanek said.

Tornadoes touched down across Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania Wednesday night in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm that first made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29. Storms are expected to continue until early Thursday, the New York Times reported.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated that all classes would be canceled at Temple University’s Ambler campus on Sept. 2. Only in-person classes will be canceled on Sept 2.