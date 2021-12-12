Former Temple student missing since Thursday

Kenaizha “Nage” Ezell was last seen on Helen Street near Ontario after experiencing a mental health crisis.

Kenaizha Ezell, a 20-year-old junior art therapy major, has been reported missing since Dec. 9 at around 8 a.m. after experiencing a mental health crisis on Helen Street near Ontario, The Temple News reported.

Ezell, who also goes by “Nage,” is 5 foot 4 inches with brown skin, brown eyes and black hair. They were last seen wearing a black and white jacket, burgundy bonnet, black shirt, black sweatpants and purple flip flops with rhinestones, wrote Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, in an email to The Temple News.

Ezell also has a tattoo on their arm of “spirited away forest sprites,” a number tattoo on their chest and a dagger tattoo on their upper right arm, according to a missing person flyer Ezell’s roommates created.

Ezell left their mother’s home on Helen Street without their belongings while experiencing a mental health crisis, The Temple News reported.

Ezell is currently not enrolled at Temple, but attended classes during the past several semesters, wrote Charles Leone, executive director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to the Temple community.

Anyone who sees Ezell should call the PPD at 215-686-3280 or the Temple University Police Department at 215-204-1234.