Voices: What are your plans for taking spring classes?

Avery Wilson
Sophomore marketing major
“I will probably stay here, just because I have an off-campus apartment, but I will probably go back and forth to my house.”
Tyler Williams
Junior communication studies major
“I will be here taking online classes, unless they have some sort of hybrid type of thing.”
Angelina Young
Senior media studies and production major
“Since I am on scholarship I have to keep going with my consecutive semesters. I plan on taking a whole class load.”
Emma Keats
Junior public relations major
“I plan on taking classes, I don’t think my parents wouldn’t let me. Whether they are online, hybrid or in-person, I will be here doing it.”
