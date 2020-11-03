Voices: What are your plans for taking spring classes?

Students share what their plans for the 2021 spring semester are.

03 November 2020 Features, Voices

Avery Wilson

Sophomore marketing major

“I will probably stay here, just because I have an off-campus apartment, but I will probably go back and forth to my house.”

Tyler Williams

Junior communication studies major

“I will be here taking online classes, unless they have some sort of hybrid type of thing.”

Angelina Young

Senior media studies and production major

“Since I am on scholarship I have to keep going with my consecutive semesters. I plan on taking a whole class load.”

Emma Keats

Junior public relations major

“I plan on taking classes, I don’t think my parents wouldn’t let me. Whether they are online, hybrid or in-person, I will be here doing it.”

Tyra Brown

