Temple students show how their semesters changed after COVID-19

Students shared photos with The Temple News of what their lives looked like before and after the university transitioned to online classes.

On March 11, Temple University announced it would transition all classes online due to the spread of COVID-19, evacuate students in on-campus housing and encourage students living off campus to return home.

These changes took effect beginning March 16, almost exactly halfway into the Spring 2020 semester. As the semester comes to a close, The Temple News asked students to share one picture representing their life before March 16, and one after, along with anything else they’d like to share about the transition.

Here’s what they shared:

Bergen Brown

Senior accounting major

I’m a student veteran serving from 2013-2018 in the United States Navy. Currently, I’m a senior accounting student with a 3.6 GPA.

BERGEN BROWN / COURTESY

Earlier in the semester, I’ve spent countless hours in the library where the culture of students have similar goals to excel with their coursework. The culture in the library influenced me to excel and outperform in my courses.

Transitioning to virtual courses, I was struggling to continue outperforming and excelling because I was missing that culture I found at the library. This past weekend, I built a workspace in my apartment that would give me the best opportunity to remain efficient and effective in my courses.

Adam Karami

Second-year bioinformatics who is graduating in May

ADAM KARAMI / COURTESY

I’d go on conferences to look at and present my research data with my postdoc.

ADAM KARAMI / COURTESY

I think my postdoc got smaller. And shorter. And furrier.

Lee Wilcox

Senior early childhood education major



I have been self-isolating for one month today, it is insane.

LEE WILCOX / COURTESY

Prior to this, I was going to classes, working a job at a day care and beginning my first semester in year-long student teaching, the last step to the end of my long journey in college (I started in 2014 and transferred to Temple in 2017). This was one of many happy days in the semester where I did a lesson, on the spot, to the students, and they clapped for me afterward and told me how I did a fantastic job.

LEE WILCOX / COURTESY

I contemplated what picture shows best how my life changed, and think this shows the most seriousness and how my life went a complete 180 because I used to be on-the-go consistently, but now I barely leave my apartment and feel trapped, but this day I left to do laundry and groceries after two weeks of not doing it. This was also the day a neighbor called me crazy for trying to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and this was also the day that my anxiety went on full-blown attack because the grocery stores can’t keep up with the people still going crazy, and I am surviving one moment at a time, do not live off parents, and can’t afford to constantly be shopping.

Dana Moore

Sophomore communications studies major

DANA MOORE / COURTESY

This photo was taken at my friend, Nick Szary’s gig at “Facade.” I was able to go with my friends to hear amazing music at a wonderful Philadelphia venue and enjoy the night together.



This is a picture of myself with my family dog, Penelope, also known as Penny. She is a crazy, young puppy who is one of the only ways to make the time each day pass by. She’s an interesting one who also assists me with homework, online zoom lectures and also is helping me cook meals (mainly eating it all).

Hayley Goddard

Sophomore architecture major



I had to find a new place to live when Temple closed the dorms. Everyone has left Philly and I am still here. I miss my roommates. I miss my friends.

HAYLEY GODDARD / COURTESY

The rose, the lights and the people who I used to see every day. I wanted to capture my happiness with this photo, of being with people I loved so much on a quiet night in a place we had made beautiful ourselves.

HAYLEY GODDARD / COURTESY

This is my every day now. The people I love are gone, I am in a new place, and I keep my candles and flowers close.

Whitney King

Senior legal studies major

WHITNEY KING / COURTESY

Taking every second to hang out with the friends I won’t get to see every day after I graduate.



I have cried every day because I miss my friends and my senior year was taken away from me.

Mason Maxwell

Junior global studies major

MASON MAXWELL / COURTESY

The view from my apartment window at sunrise, overlooking Northeast Philly.

MASON MAXWELL / COURTESY

All the movies that I’m watching through, while in isolation.

I’m much more happy seeing sunrises than movies from 2008 that I’ve already seen a dozen times each.

Gabrielle Savidge

Senior recreational therapy major

GABRIELLE SAVIDGE / COURTESY

My everyday view from my internship site, Spaulding Rehab Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts.

GABRIELLE SAVIDGE / COURTESY

My everyday view now completing my internship virtually from my basement in New Jersey.

Julie Kim

Sophomore communications studies major

I believe that it is a privilege to be able to stay home. Many would say that we are bored out of our minds, which is true. But rather than having the mindset that we are stuck at home, I think we should strive to think that we are safe at home.

JULIE KIM / COURTESY

I lived above Philly Style with my three roommates: Jewel, Isabel and Heather. I liked going on the roof and watching sunsets and doing homework.

I still love being outside when I can. Now, I live with my two younger sisters and my mom in Warrington, a suburban area about 50 minutes from Philly. Here, there is a lot of nature and opportunities to go biking!

Ariana Davis

Senior psychology major

“there’s

black, white, and grey,

suffering and death,

isolation.

there’s also

transformation,

hope and healing,

shades and hues in between our colors,

even when you can’t see them.

-a.d.”

ARIANA DAVIS / COURTESY