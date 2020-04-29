Temple students show how their semesters changed after COVID-19

On March 11, Temple University announced it would transition all classes online due to the spread of COVID-19, evacuate students in on-campus housing and encourage students living off campus to return home.
These changes took effect beginning March 16, almost exactly halfway into the Spring 2020 semester. As the semester comes to a close, The Temple News asked students to share one picture representing their life before March 16, and one after, along with anything else they’d like to share about the transition.
Here’s what they shared:
Bergen Brown
Senior accounting major
I’m a student veteran serving from 2013-2018 in the United States Navy. Currently, I’m a senior accounting student with a 3.6 GPA.
Earlier in the semester, I’ve spent countless hours in the library where the culture of students have similar goals to excel with their coursework. The culture in the library influenced me to excel and outperform in my courses.
Transitioning to virtual courses, I was struggling to continue outperforming and excelling because I was missing that culture I found at the library. This past weekend, I built a workspace in my apartment that would give me the best opportunity to remain efficient and effective in my courses.
Adam Karami
Second-year bioinformatics who is graduating in May
I’d go on conferences to look at and present my research data with my postdoc.
I think my postdoc got smaller. And shorter. And furrier.
Lee Wilcox
Senior early childhood education major
I have been self-isolating for one month today, it is insane.
Prior to this, I was going to classes, working a job at a day care and beginning my first semester in year-long student teaching, the last step to the end of my long journey in college (I started in 2014 and transferred to Temple in 2017). This was one of many happy days in the semester where I did a lesson, on the spot, to the students, and they clapped for me afterward and told me how I did a fantastic job.
I contemplated what picture shows best how my life changed, and think this shows the most seriousness and how my life went a complete 180 because I used to be on-the-go consistently, but now I barely leave my apartment and feel trapped, but this day I left to do laundry and groceries after two weeks of not doing it. This was also the day a neighbor called me crazy for trying to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and this was also the day that my anxiety went on full-blown attack because the grocery stores can’t keep up with the people still going crazy, and I am surviving one moment at a time, do not live off parents, and can’t afford to constantly be shopping.
Dana Moore
Sophomore communications studies major
This photo was taken at my friend, Nick Szary’s gig at “Facade.” I was able to go with my friends to hear amazing music at a wonderful Philadelphia venue and enjoy the night together.
This is a picture of myself with my family dog, Penelope, also known as Penny. She is a crazy, young puppy who is one of the only ways to make the time each day pass by. She’s an interesting one who also assists me with homework, online zoom lectures and also is helping me cook meals (mainly eating it all).
Hayley Goddard
Sophomore architecture major
I had to find a new place to live when Temple closed the dorms. Everyone has left Philly and I am still here. I miss my roommates. I miss my friends.
The rose, the lights and the people who I used to see every day. I wanted to capture my happiness with this photo, of being with people I loved so much on a quiet night in a place we had made beautiful ourselves.
This is my every day now. The people I love are gone, I am in a new place, and I keep my candles and flowers close.
Whitney King
Senior legal studies major
Taking every second to hang out with the friends I won’t get to see every day after I graduate.
I have cried every day because I miss my friends and my senior year was taken away from me.
Mason Maxwell
Junior global studies major
The view from my apartment window at sunrise, overlooking Northeast Philly.
All the movies that I’m watching through, while in isolation.
I’m much more happy seeing sunrises than movies from 2008 that I’ve already seen a dozen times each.
Gabrielle Savidge
Senior recreational therapy major
My everyday view from my internship site, Spaulding Rehab Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts.
My everyday view now completing my internship virtually from my basement in New Jersey.
Julie Kim
Sophomore communications studies major
I believe that it is a privilege to be able to stay home. Many would say that we are bored out of our minds, which is true. But rather than having the mindset that we are stuck at home, I think we should strive to think that we are safe at home.
I lived above Philly Style with my three roommates: Jewel, Isabel and Heather. I liked going on the roof and watching sunsets and doing homework.
I still love being outside when I can. Now, I live with my two younger sisters and my mom in Warrington, a suburban area about 50 minutes from Philly. Here, there is a lot of nature and opportunities to go biking!
Ariana Davis
Senior psychology major
“there’s
black, white, and grey,
suffering and death,
isolation.
there’s also
transformation,
hope and healing,
shades and hues in between our colors,
even when you can’t see them.
-a.d.”
