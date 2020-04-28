U.S. Air Force, Navy fly over Philly to honor frontline COVID-19 workers

On Tuesday, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels conducted joint flyovers over Philadelphia, New York City, Newark and Trenton as a salute to workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 2 p.m. the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flew over the greater Philadelphia region, with the flyover lasting about 20 minutes.

Residents of the Fairmount neighborhood gathered on rooftops. Dozens of residents, most wearing homemade masks, gathered at the corner of Broad Street and Ridge Avenues to watch the event.

The flight path began at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst near Trenton, New Jersey, reaching all the way to Philadelphia, where the formation made several loops in and out of the city and then flew north to south across the entire 12.4 miles of Broad Street.

Prior to the Trenton and Philadelphia flyover, the Thunderbirds’ social media accounts shared a flight path, suggesting “residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover.”