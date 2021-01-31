Due to challenging circumstances around this week’s snowstorm, The Temple News will not print on Tuesday.

Dear readers,

Due to the impending snowstorm tonight and the next couple days and campus’ closure tomorrow, The Temple News will not be printed this week. Between balancing safety and uncertainty around the storm, COVID-19 precautions, varied digital access and the remote and in-person schedules of our staff members, putting together a print issue for newsstands is not feasible for this Tuesday.



The Temple News will continue publishing the same quality and quantity of stories throughout this week online. Make sure to follow along on our website and social media and subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date.



Thank you for your continued readership. See you in print again next month, and until then, drop us a line at editor@temple-news.com.



Sincerely,

Madison Karas

Editor-in-Chief



