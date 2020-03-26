Temple announces optional credit/no credit grading for Spring 2020

The university will send students more information on Monday.

Temple will give students the choice to opt for a credit/no credit grading system for their Spring 2020 courses on Monday, wrote Provost JoAnne Epps in an email to students and faculty on Thursday.



This decision comes two weeks after Temple announced its switch to remote learning amid the COVID-19 outbreak on March 11, The Temple News reported.



Undergraduate students can choose to opt-in for credit/no-credit for some or all of their course and graduate students will also have a pass/fail option for their courses, Epps wrote. Professional school grading options will vary by school and the university will roll out further details about Temple’s grading options on Monday, according to the email.



Epps recommends that students consult their individual schools before making a decision on which grading system to opt-in for, she wrote.



“As students start to think about these options, it’s important to understand that shifting from the current letter grades to the other options could impact their GPAs and the evaluation of their academic performance for graduate or professional school,” Epps wrote.



Epps said that since the university’s transition to online learning, people have expressed concerns about grades.



“While I am confident faculty members are doing all they can to provide the best distance learning experience, we also recognize this is a unique time,” Epps wrote.



The withdrawal deadline for classes has also been extended from March 18 to April 27, according to the email.

