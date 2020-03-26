U.S. now has more COVID-19 cases than any other country

More than 510,000 have the disease worldwide.

The United States has surpassed China as the world leader in known COVID-19 cases with more than 81,500 individuals being infected with the virus, the New York Times reported.

Close to 1,200 people have died from the virus in the U.S., whereas more than 3,000 have died in China, the Times reported.

There are more than 510,000 cases of COVID-19, a strain of the coronavirus, worldwide. Sustained transmission of the virus has occurred on every continent except Antarctica, the Times reported.

Philadelphia has reported 402 cases and one death so far, The Temple News reported. Pennsylvania has 1,687 cases and 16 deaths.