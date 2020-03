The decision comes after The American Athletic Conference suspended its spring competitions Thursday.

Temple will cancel all spring sports competition after the American Athletic Conference suspended all spring sports until further notice, Larry Dougherty, Temple Athletics senior associate athletic director, announced Thursday at 4 p.m.



The AAC announced it would suspend all spring sports competition on Twitter Thursday.



Effective immediately, all spring sports competition will be suspended until further notice. pic.twitter.com/ubBusaBBSc — The American (@American_Conf) March 12, 2020

This will also affect men’s crew, which does not compete in the AAC, Dougherty added.