NCAA announces start date for postponed fall sports

The NCAA Division I Council approved a proposal to move fall sports championships to Spring 2021, finalizing their decision to postpone fall sports, besides football, to the spring, according to a press release.

The decision affects Temple University cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey, who have already been preparing for a spring season.

“The plan gives maximum opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships, while preserving access to conferences through automatic qualifications,” wrote Pennsylvania athletics director M. Grace Calhoun in the release.

Cross country’s regular season will start on Jan. 30 and end on March 6. The Division I men’s and women’s championships will take place on March 15, according to the release.

There will be 255 runners from each gender allowed to compete at the cross country finals, according to the release.

Field hockey’s regular season will start on Feb. 12 and end on April 23. The championship bracket will include 12 teams with 10 automatic qualifiers and two at-large bids, according to the release.

Men’s and women’s soccer’s regular season will begin on Feb. 3 and end on April 24. The finals site for each team’s College Cup will take place from May 13-17, according to the release.

The men’s bracket will include 36 total teams, made up of 24 automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large selections, while the women’s bracket will include 48 total teams of 31 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large selections, according to the release.

Volleyball’s regular season will begin Jan. 22 and end on April 10. The finals site of the championship is scheduled for April 23-25, according to the release.

The volleyball bracket will consist of 48 total teams made up of 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large selections, according to the release.

