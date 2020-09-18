Presidential Search Committee to host town halls

The town halls will be hosted on Zoom or in person when possible.

Temple University’s Presidential Search Committee will host a series of town hall meetings in the coming weeks to receive input from students, faculty, staff, deans, alumni and the community regarding the selection of the university’s next president, wrote Mitchell Morgan, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, in an email to students today.



The town halls will be hosted through Zoom or in person when possible and will be recorded and made publicly available, Morgan wrote. Participants will be able to submit questions before the meeting begins and the Board of Trustees hopes to have real-time interaction and conversation if the meetings are of a manageable size, he added.



On Sept. 14, the Board established the committee to find candidates to replace President Richard Englert, who announced plans to retire on July 7. The committee includes 13 trustees, two professors and Student Body President Quinn Litsinger.



Englert will not leave his post until the committee finds a successor, but hopes to retire by the end of the 2020-21 academic year.